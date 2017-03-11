Clifford Dow Taylor

March 28, 1935 – November 1, 2017

BOWIE – Clifford Dow Taylor, 82, died on Nov. 1, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.

Taylor was born March 28, 1935 in Indiahoma, OK. He served his country in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a truck driver and mechanic, and owned and operated Taylor’s Mechanic Shop in Dallas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his aunt, Betty Zachry, Sunset; brother, Frank Taylor, Weatherford; and numerous nieces and nephews and host of friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.