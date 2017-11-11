Commissioner’s court meets on Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The court will approve a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant to the Texas General Land Office for disaster relief funds stemming from 2015 flooding. Commissioners hope to recoupe some of the money spent in making massive road repairs and funds to help full complete remaining repairs.

The county will cast its votes for representation on the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Precinct two will seek to enter the Troy Case property on Turkey Creek Road to clear a fence line.

Other topics

Monthly veteran’s service office report.

Precinct four asks to transfer funds from part-time to full-time.

Accept unanticipated revenue from auction sale items.

Consider a bid for lots three and four in Richwood Hills.

Review an exemption of inscription requirement on unmarked vehicles for the sheriff’s office.

Approve bond for Justice of the Peace Two Karen Reynolds.