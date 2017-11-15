The next Montague County Crime Prevention and Awareness program will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Presented by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office and Saint Jo Police Department, citizens can learn how to improve the safety of their home and attempt to reduce and deter crime and criminals.
Join this town hall meeting to discuss safety tips for the home with an emphasis on farm and ranch security.
County crime prevention meeting planned Nov. 28
The next Montague County Crime Prevention and Awareness program will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Leave a Reply