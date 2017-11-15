Court handles routine agenda of business

It was a brief agenda of routine business for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday.

The process to apply for disaster relief funds from a community block grant continues at a snail’s pace to repair damage from 2015 flooding. A resolution authorizing the submission of the application to the Texas General Land Office was approved.

The community development and revitalization block grant program is being coordinated for the first time by the TGLA, and County Judge Rick Lewis said the process has turned into the “biggest ordeal,” but the county hopes to obtain funding to assist with the repairs.

