Creating defensible space can reduce fire damage

Defensible space greatly increases your safety and reduces fire damage.

Defensible space is a buffer zone created by the removal of weeds, brush and other natural vegetation between structures and the wildland urban interface. Creating defensible space can decrease fire damage to structures and allow space for firefighting operations.

Landscaping plans that include non-combustible materials or fire-resistive plants and regular maintenance can contribute to the creation of defensible space.

