State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) made an early morning visit to Bowie shortly after midnight Tuesday as part of his “22 Town Halls, 22 Hours, 22 counties” tour that began Monday. Springer trekked across district 68 touching all of his counties. In Bowie these hearty late night souls wore Drew Springer masks as part of the fun. Pictured are: Kenny Hopkins, Mildred McGraw, Diane Thomlinson, the real Drew Springer, Randy West and Janis Crawley. (Courtesy photo)