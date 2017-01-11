Early voting comes to and end Friday; general election Tuesday

Early voting for the upcoming Nov. 7 election comes to an end at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at four locations: Montague County Courthouse Annex, City of Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center and Saint Jo Civic Center.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said there were 335 early votes cast through Tuesday morning across the county.

On election day next Tuesday voters are reminded they can cast ballots at any voting center in Montague County, not just their specific precinct. For example if you are in Saint Jo working, but live in Bowie, you can cast a ballot in Saint Jo.

Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Bowie Public Library, Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Ringgold Elementary, Saint Jo Civic Center, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.

