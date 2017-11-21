Forrest Wilson Grimes

February 26, 1991 – November 16, 2017

BOWIE – Forrest Wilson Grimes, 26, died in a car crash on Nov. 16, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

Forrest was born in Arlington on Feb. 26, 1991, the son of Suzanne and Gary Grimes. Forrest grew up in Coppell. His passion for sports began at an early age. He played many sports as a child including soccer, baseball, and basketball. Forrest played football with the Coppell Youth Football Association, where his dad coached him for many years. He continued playing football while at Coppell Middle School North.

Forrest was a 2009 graduate from Coppell High School. He attended Texas Tech University, where he obtained a bachelor of arts in journalism.

After graduating from college in 2013, he worked for several news organizations primarily covering high school sports including the Lamb County Leader-News, The Pampa News, Moore County News-Press, Seguin Gazette and most recently The Bowie News.

Forrest was extraordinarily passionate about all Texas Tech athletics. Forrest spent many hours in conversation and debate on social media discussing his beloved Red Raiders. After relocating to Seguin, Forrest adopted the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners football team as his own and enjoyed attending games with a group of friends known as the BirdGang.

Although Forrest’s life was tragically cut short, his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Forrest was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marianne Hoag.

He is survived by his parents, Suzanne and Gary Grimes; brother, Hayden Grimes; grandparents, Wilson Hoag and Linda and Robert Grimes; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives in Texas and California.

