George Henry Hagemier II

August 14, 1942 – November 17, 2017

NOCONA – George Henry Hagemier II, 75, died on Nov. 17, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Central Christian Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment followed at Nocona Cemetery.

Hagemier was born on Aug. 14, 1942 in Fort Worth to George H. Hagemier I and Jane Jennings.

He married Lorene Thurman on Dec. 16, 1966 in Atoka, OK. Hagemier was a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Jack Hagemier; and sisters, Madeline Clayton and Margaret Whitaker.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene Hagemier, Nocona; sons, George H. Hagemier III, Nocona and John Hagemier, Atoka, OK; brother, James Hagemier, Fort Worth; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona Hospital Auxiliary, 100 Park Rd., Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.