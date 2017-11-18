Gold-Burg ISD moves forward with DOI

Gold-Burg Independent School District will move forward with becoming a District of Innovation after conducting a public hearing Monday night and appointing a committee to develop the DOI plan.

Superintendent Roger Ellis made the presentation explaining the opportunities a District of Innovation designation can provide Gold-Burg. Some of the advantages include more flexibility with the school calendar, transfer students, teacher certification and CTE classes and first year teacher contracts. Also looking to the future Ellis solicited ideas from the board for future goals for the district and gave them “homework” for next month.

Read the full story in the weekend News.