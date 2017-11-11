Gold-Burg ISD Trustees consider DOI designation

Gold-Burg School Trustees will move forward with plans to become a district of innovation when the board meets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

A public hearing will open the meeting along with a resolution for the DOI designation and the selection of a committee to develop the DOI plan.

The district also will have the annual public hearing for the Financial IRST rating program. The district has a superior rating.

In reports, Superintendent Roger Ellis will presented the longitudinal state testing results for 2012-17. Principal Kim Williams will report on attendance, academics and coming events.

The district will cast its votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Trustees will discuss teacher retention, district goals and the superintendent’s evaluation.