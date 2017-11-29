Honoring a legend: Bowie names annual tournament after longtime coach

There may not be a single person who has made a bigger impact on Bowie High School basketball than longtime coach Gayno Shelton.

The Jackrabbits are honoring that legacy by naming the annual Bowie basketball tournament after him.

The Gayno Shelton Hardwood Classic will tip off on Thursday and wrap up on Saturday, with 48 teams participating.

“It is a big deal to me. Coach Boxell came out and gave me the information on the tournament, and I am very appreciative,” said Shelton. “It is something else. I was really happily surprised.”

Shelton was the Bowie High School Head Basketball Coach from 1965 to 1990. His 25-year career at BHS included 15 teams that qualified for playoffs with 12 District Runner-Ups, eight Regional Qualifiers, four Regional Finalists, one Regional Championship and one State Championship with a win-loss record of 525-213.

“When all basketball coaches think of Bowie, they think of Gayno Shelton,” said current Bowie Head Boys Basketball Coach Doug Boxell. “He set such a high standard as a coach and as a man. People have a lot of respect for him and all coaches have a tremendous amount of respect for him. It is a great way to honor him. He sets such a fine example of how to be man and how to coach.”

Read the full story in the mid-week News.