Jackrabbits clinch playoff spot

The Bowie High School football team earned a playoff berth after a 41-0 shutout against Ponder at Jackrabbit Stadium Friday night.

Bowie had to win against the Lions or lose by no more than 12-points to solidify their spot in the post-season, and the Jackrabbits delivered.

“I think we are playing the best football of the year at the right time,” said Bowie Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dylan Stark. “I am proud we were able to play well for senior night.”

Matthew Wallace powered the Jackrabbit offense completing 6-of-8 throws for 114 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Rylan Dorman on both while also completing two touchdowns on the ground.

Payton Price also threw a touchdown, connecting with Wallace.