Jackrabbits garner biggest win of the season

Jackrabbit quarterback Matthew Wallace ran 182 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground as Bowie rolled over Paradise 32-22 on Friday night.

“It is the biggest win of the year,” said Bowie Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dylan Stark. “The guys really stepped up and played a complete game. It was just huge for confidence moving forward and gets us a lot closer to one of our goals of making the playoffs.”

The win was the first on the road for Bowie and raised the team’s district record to 2-2. They now find themselves sitting comfortably in third place behind Brock and Breckenridge.

To secure that spot in the post-season, the Jackrabbits must defeat Ponder at Jackrabbit Stadium or lose by no more than 12 points Nov. 10, which also is senior night for football, band, cross country and the cheerleaders.