James R. “Corky” Breeze

January 1, 1931 – November 1, 2017

NOCONA – James R. “Corky” Breeze, 86, died Nov. 1, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Nov. 4 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at noon on Nov. 4 at Longbranch Cemetery with the minister Jack McBride officiating. Interment will be at Longbranch Cemetery.

Breeze was born on Jan. 1, 1931 in Nocona to Jack Breeze and Ollie Mae Elrod. He married Clara Breeze on Jan. 29, 1956 in Nocona, and was an oilfield producer and rancher.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by his children, Kristen Ortowski, Collinsville, Linda Roberts, Nocona and Brad Breeze, Nocona; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston St., Nocona, TX 76255 or Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter in Nocona.