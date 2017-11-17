Jeannine Griffin

July 4, 1930 – November 15, 2017

BOWIE – Jeannine Griffin, 87, passed away on Nov. 15, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A private family burial will be at noon on Nov. 18 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Nov.18 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ with Jonathan Page and David Hall officiating.

Jeannine was born July 4, 1930 in Stoneburg to John and Glenna (Hawkins) Prater. She graduated as salutatorian from Gold-Burg High School.

On Sept. 6, 1947 she married Boyd Griffin and was a homemaker for 15 years. Jeannine went to work as a seamstress for Howard Wolf Dress Factory and after 36 years retired as manager. After retirement she started her own alteration company and worked until her passing. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Bowie Jackrabbit, Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks fan.

Jeannine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Boyd Griffin; son, Darrell Griffin and brother, Gary Prater.

She is survived by her daughters, Toni Cunningham and husband Bert, Bowie and Laura Hill, Kechi, KS; son, John J. Griffin and wife Dawn, Bowie; grandchildren, Jayson Cunningham, Wichita Falls, Leslie Cook and husband Damon, Denver, CO, Kristi Hanson and husband Stephen, Gatesville, Deidra Nielsen and husband Brion, San Antonio, Ashley Bates and husband Luke, Bowie, Amy Puchaty and husband Ethan, Boulder, CO, and Molly Lee and husband Daren, Omaha, NE, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

