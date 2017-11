Bowie Intermediates fourth and fifth grade classes joined together to send Christmas care packages to two soldiers. One is stationed in Cuba and on is in Kuwait. Each class was responsible for bringing items such as, hard candy, beef jerky, flavored water packets, puzzle books, candy canes, chap stick and more. This has been a mission carried out each year by one of the fifth grade teachers. Students learn valuable lessons of serving, giving, respect and honor. (Courtesy photo)