Kenneth Buie

November 17, 1935 – October 2, 2017

NOCONA – Kenneth Buie, 81, died on Oct. 2, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Nov.11 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

He was born in Fort Worth on Nov. 17, 1935 to Ted Buie and Dulcie Atwood Buie.

Buie was an electrician working on some of Fort Worth’s most iconic buildings. He became a master electrician and eventually became an electrical contractor, owning Buie Electric. He was a member of the local IBEW 116. He then became an ostrich farmer, owning Birds in Paradise in Paradise.

He and his wife were members of the Tangle Foot Dance Club in Fort Worth and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona. He was a democrat and served one year as a delegate at the Texas Democratic Convention.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wesley Louis Buie.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Buie, Nocona; daughter, Cheryl Buie Whiteside, Nashville, TN; two grandsons; a nephew; a great niece; two brother-in-laws and a sister-in-law; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Nocona, Backpack Buddies Fund.