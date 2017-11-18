‘Kylie’ author to visit Bowie Intermediate

Author Marci Peschke will visit the Bowie Intermediate Library on Nov. 20 to spend the day with students sharing her love of writing books.

Marci Bales Peschke was born in Indiana, grew up in Florida, and now lives in Texas, where she is a librarian.

She has lived in three haunted houses, but now lives with her husband, two children, and a feisty black and white cat named Phoebe. She loves reading and watching movies.

Her book series, “Kylie Jean” follows the life of a little girl from Texas who dreams of being a beauty queen. The books follow her exploration of growing up spanning everything from basketball to cupcakes.