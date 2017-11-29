Lady Rabbits compete in Fantasy of Lights

The Bowie High School girl’s basketball team weathered a difficult storm during the 37th annual Fantasy of Lights tournament this past weekend. The team suffered three close losses to some of the top schools in the state before wrapping up the tournament with a win.

The Lady Rabbits opened the tournament Friday against Chisholm Trail, falling to the Class 5A school by just two points in a 35-37 game.

Kamryn Cantwell powered the offense in the first game with 20 points and Hope Howard had six, who returned to action this past week after being out with an injury suffered during volleyball season.

“It was a physical game and put us in a different spot in the bracket, and we had to play Melissa which is ranked 20th in 4A,” explained Bowie Girls Head Basketball Coach Chuck Hall.

