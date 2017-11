The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team dropped to Canton by six points in the Tuesday afternoon game that ended 41-47 in the Eaglettes favor.

The 4A school returned all five starters for the 2017-18 season and put the pressure on the Lady Rabbits.

“They’re a good solid team,” said Bowie Girls Head Basketball Coach Coach Chuck Hall. “They defended us very well and we really struggled to get shots.”

