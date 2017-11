Montague County had a great showing in the District 3A-8 all district announcements.

Lady Indian Rachel Patrick has been named the 2017 Co-Most Valuable Player Server of the Year for District 3A-8.

Bowie’s Ivy Dennis has been awarded First-Team All District.

Dennis is joined by Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans and Emma Meekins.

Several other county players also were recognized on second team all district. Read the full story in the mid-week News.