Longhorns prepare for May Tigers

The Forestburg Longhorns will take on the May Tigers in the first round of playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Gordon.

The Longhorns clenched their playoff spot and the district runner-up title with a decisive 53-0 win at home against Gold-Burg on Friday night.

Forestburg will have their hands full with May, who sits at 10-0 for the season and is ranked fourth in the state of Texas.

“We will have to bring our A-plus-plus game,” said Forestburg Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Tommy Tritz. “They are a pretty big team. Their enrollment right now is 90 and they have a junior varsity, so they have a lot of kids with good depth and that is something we will have to battle with.”