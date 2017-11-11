Low voter turnout for contested races

Typically, constitutional amendment election years see low voter turnout and Tuesday’s election was no different even with contested races within Bowie and Saint Jo.

According to Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall there was a 10.62 percent voter turnout as 1,393 ballots were cast from a pool of 13,118 registered voters in the county.

There was a slate of seven constitutional amendments on the ballot, which were passed across the state as well as in the county.

There were some hotly contested races within the Bowie City Council following months of controversy and argument over city operations, budgetary issues and electric rates. While some expected a huge turnout due to the uproar, there was clearly no “mandate,” as the votes were so close.

