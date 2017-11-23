Main Street Bowie invites you to Shop Small

Main Street Bowie is excited to celebrate Small Business Saturday in partnership with American Express and join with the company as it names MSB a Neighborhood Champion.

This year, patrons shopping on Small Business Saturday can obtain a Holiday Shopping Passport that will go throughout December. For every $20 a patron spends in a participating downtown merchant, they will receive a stamp in their passport.

Once the passport is filled, they can be submitted to the Main Street Office by Dec. 18 to enter into a prize drawing.

Patrons can fill and submit as many passports as they wish. Questions can be directed to Shannon by calling the Main Street Office at 940-872-6246 or email: SSkiles@CityofBowieTX.com.

Read the full story in the weekend News.