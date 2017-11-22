May Tigers outlast Forestburg’s Longhorns

The Forestburg Longhorns playoff run ended in the Bi-District round on Friday night against a fourth-ranked May team falling 70-25, but the team ends the year with its best regular season record in 10 years of football.

The Longhorns wrapped up 2017 at 8-2, and made a strong stance against the Tigers in the first half, which concluded with the team trailing by just 12 points.

However, the Longhorns lack of depth showed, and a tired team who plays on both sides of the game struggled to stand against a team that brought 27 athletes to the field.

