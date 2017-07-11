Michael Joseph Lown

September 7, 1956 – November 2, 2017

DALLAS – Michael Joseph Lown, 61, died on Nov. 2, 2017 in Dallas, TX.

A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

Lown was born on Sept. 7, 1956 in Estherville, IA to Frank and Mary Rauterkus Lown. He married Carol Terry on April 28, 1983 in Nocona and worked for 35 years for Texas New Mexico Power. He worked many hours to support the Nocona VFW Post 8558 and Lucky Paws Animal Shelter.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Lown and brother, Robert Lown.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Lown, Saint Jo; mother, Mary Lown, Estherville, IA; children, Any Lown, Ringsted, IA, Kari Lown, Houston and Greg Penaluna, Jasper; sisters, Janet Buda, Humboldt, SD, Jean Lown, St. Paul, MN, Marybeth Fitzgerald, Menomonie, WI and Karen Lown, Onalaska, WI; brothers, Jim Lown, Birmingham, AL, Don Lown, Waukesha, WI and John Lown, Sioux Falls, SD and seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Nocona VFW Post# 8558 or Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter in Nocona.