Minnie Roy Roberson

February 10, 1925 – October 14, 2017

HOUSTON – Minnie Roy Roberson, 92, passed away on Oct. 14, 2017.

A graveside memorial service was on Oct. 27 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.

Minnie Inez Roy Roberson was born in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 10, 1925 to Mary Inez (Seale) Roy and William D. Roy.

She married David A. Roberson, Jr. on Sept. 8, 1945 and moved with him to Texas. She lived in Bowie from 1945 until the early 70s. She worked in many jobs over the years, most recently as a crossing guard for Pasadena Independent School District. She loved going to work every morning and afternoon to see “her kids” and did so until she was almost 90. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as a past member of the South Houston Lioness Club.

She loved all kinds of needle work and was a very talented seamstress. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She took greatest pride in being a loving wife and mother to her five children and an adoring grandmother and great grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; her beloved husband David and daughter, Myra Roberson Folsom.

She is survived by two sons, James Roy Roberson and his husband Michael Tan, Taipei, Taiwan, and David A. Roberson III and his wife Neva, Seguin; two daughters, Mary “Ann” Pickett and husband James “Bud,” Fort Worth, and Marjorie “Midge” Herrod and husband Jim, League City; son-in-law Fred Folsom, San Dimas, CA; grandsons, Will Pickett and wife Caty, Fort Worth, Ross Herrod, League City, David Alexander Roberson, IV (Alex), Arizona and Christopher Roberson of Washington,Fred Folsom and wife Jennifer, Arcadia, CA and Chad Folsom, Apple Valley, CA; granddaughters, Erin Moore and husband Jay, Chino, CA, Rachel Herrod and fiancé Cody Dobiyanski, Manhattan, KS, Rebecca Herrod, League City, Cassie Enebrad and husband Charlie, Idaho, Neva Rodriguez, Seguin, and Clara Dyer and husband Marty, Apple Valley, CA; thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the Pasadena ISDPD – Officers Association, 1515 Cherrybrook Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502. Note that your gift is in memory of Minnie Roberson.

Paid publication