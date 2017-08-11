NCTC Foundation Board, Bowie Rotary raise $58,000 for scholarships and projects.

Alan and Tammie Miller, mirror ball trophy winners at Dancing to the Stars. (Photo by Barbara Green)

North Central Texas College Foundation Board-Montague County and the Bowie Rotary Club presented the fourth annual Dancing to the Stars event last Saturday night in Bowie. Six local couples completed with the dancing portion of the show performing everything from western swing and jive to a spicy tango. Tammie and Alan Miller won the mirror ball trophy for their dancing and fundraising efforts. Baxter Swint and Cade Ellis won the People’s Choice Award. (Photos by Barbara Green)

See more photos in the mid-week News.

Baxter Swint and Cade Ellis, People’s Choice winners. Also see a video of their dance posted on the News website. (News photo by Barbara Green)

