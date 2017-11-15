New Bowie city council members will take their seats

The Bowie City Council will meet in called session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 when newly elected members will take office.

In order to meet the deadlines set forth by state law to canvass votes the council meeting was moved from its regular Nov. 21 date.

Canvassing elections results leads new business, followed by the oath of office and the election of a mayor pro tem. Gaylynn Burris will take over as mayor, while Arlene Bishop and Machelle Mills join the council. Wayne Bell was the only incumbent re-elected to the panel.

