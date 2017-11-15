Nocona defeats Millsap, heads to the playoffs

Jeremy James threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Nocona Indians to a 63-39 win against Millsap on Friday night.

James connected with Riley McCasland on nine of his 16 completions for 152 yards and one touchdown, while Hunter Fenoglio reached the end zone twice off passes.

Meanwhile, Tanner Cable and Francisco Garcia reached the end zone one time each on a carry.

“Offensively, we played really well,” said Nocona Head Football Coach Brad Keck. “We had a really slow start, but once we got rolling we did pretty well.”