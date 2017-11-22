Nocona suffers tight loss to Leonard

The Nocona Indians suffered a heartbreaking Bi-District loss to Leonard, 40-35, in a game that went down to the wire on Friday night.

The Leonard Tigers led by two touchdowns after a rough first half for the Nocona Indians.

“We didn’t play very well the first half and went into overtime 14-28,” explained Nocona Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brad Keck. “The kids came out and played really well the third quarter and got some momentum.”

