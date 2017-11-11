Nocona VFW breaks ground for military heritage plaza

By BARBARA GREEN

Ground was broken this week on the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza that will be located beside the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558.

VFW members, city and state officials and other community leaders attended Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Mayor Robert Fenoglio talked about the impact this development will have on the community.

“This military heritage plaza has been a goal of mine for quite some time. The plaza will bring in visitors to Nocona to see the aircraft and honor our military heritage in Montague County and the United States,” said Fenoglio.

Randy Duckworth, president of the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza Board, explains development plans for the plaza will include static displays of armor, aircraft and different artifacts from each branch of the service.

