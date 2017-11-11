Nocona VFW breaks ground for military heritage plaza

11/11/2017 COUNTY LIFE 0

(Center) State Rep. Drew Springer and Nocona Mayor Robert Fenoglio were just a few of the local chamber, city officials and community leaders who attended this week’s groundbreaking for the future Nocona Military Heritage Plaza. The group stands in front of a M110 Howitzer and M548 Tracked Cargo Carrier. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Artist rendering of the ceremonial circle to be located in the center of the plaza. (Courtesy artwork)

By BARBARA GREEN
Ground was broken this week on the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza that will be located beside the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558.
VFW members, city and state officials and other community leaders attended Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Mayor Robert Fenoglio talked about the impact this development will have on the community.
“This military heritage plaza has been a goal of mine for quite some time. The plaza will bring in visitors to Nocona to see the aircraft and honor our military heritage in Montague County and the United States,” said Fenoglio.
Randy Duckworth, president of the Nocona Military Heritage Plaza Board, explains development plans for the plaza will include static displays of armor, aircraft and different artifacts from each branch of the service.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes