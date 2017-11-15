Old Bellmire purchased, city off the hook for demolition

It appears the City of Bowie will be off the hook for demolishing the burned section of the old Bellmire Nursing Home and disposing of the property after the property’s sale was recently finalized.

Bowie City Manager Ricky Tow told the city council on Nov. 7 the sale has been finalized through parties in New York and Dallas.

The actual purchaser’s company and name were not available.

The 30,000-square-foot building is located at 1101 Rock Street spanning several blocks. The front portion of the vacant building was destroyed by a New Year’s Eve fire on Dec. 31, 2016.

