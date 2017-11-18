Parade deadline nears on Nov. 28

There is still plenty of time to get your entry in for the Dec. 2 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

Deadline to enter is Nov. 28 to participate in one of North Texas’ largest and longest running lighted Christmas parades. The parade is just one of the highlights of the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival presented by Main Street Bowie celebrating its 26th year.

Prizes include a $250 prize for the sweepstakes winner for the best overall entry, and $100 for first place and $50 for second place in each of the following categories: Community/non-profit; business; equestrian and decorated vehicle.

There is no theme each year other than Christmas. Entries may reflect any Christmas message, story or decor as long as the entry is lighted.

Entry forms are available at the MS office or at:mainstreetbowie.com.