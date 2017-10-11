Patricia “Pat” Jean Polk

March 10, 1941 – November 8, 2017

BOWIE – Patricia “Pat” Jean Polk, 76, passed away Nov. 8, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at McDonald Cemetery in Bowie.

Pat was born March 10, 1941 in Ryan, OK to James and Ollie Dale Sparks. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1959. On Aug. 31, 1963 she married Raymond Polk in Bowie and together they raised three children.

For many years she owned and operated many different local business, and was currently owner and operator of Polk Operating. Pat was a former state president of Sigma Alpha International and a member for 25 years. She was a member of The King’s Daughters singing group at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie.

She was an advocate for the welfare of children and always showed compassion for the humane treatment of animals. Pat served twice on the City Council of Bowie and was the first woman mayor of Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ollie Sparks, and her husband, Raymond Polk.

Pat is survived by her sons, Mickey Polk and wife Carla, and Randy Polk and wife Ramonna all of Bowie; daughter, Leigh Ann Polk and husband Josh, Montague; granddaughters, Layla Polk and Bailey Polk; sister, Barbara Price and husband Johnny, Granbury; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Should friends desire memorials may be made to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication