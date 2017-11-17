Paula Jean Jackson

January 5, 1933 – November 13, 2017

KATY- Paula Jean Jackson, 84, died Nov. 13, 2017 in Katy, TX.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona officiated by the minister Donny Haywood under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1933 in Nocona to Paul and Lela Uselton Cochran. She married Chell Jackson on March 29, 1953 in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bronc Jackson and sister, Pauline Wolfe.

She is survived by her daughter, Michell Harper, Katy; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association.