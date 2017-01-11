Peaster sweeps Nocona

The Nocona High School volleyball team suffered a three-set sweep at the hands of Peaster on Monday night.

Averee Kleinhans led the Lady Indian offense with six kills before the team fell 14-25, 8-25 and 11-25 in the bi-district round of competition.

“I am very proud of where this team started and where this team finished,” said Nocona Head Volleyball Coach Tiffany Clay. “I had several girls throughout the season step up and become very versatile players.”

