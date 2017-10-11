Quentin Oscar Williamson

March 20, 1919 – November 8, 2017

BOWIE – Quentin Oscar Williamson, 98, passed away Nov. 8, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Bowie Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Quentin was born to Rachel and Mert Williamson on March 20, 1919, in Bowie. Quentin was known by his family and friends as Daddyooo, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Williamson; children, Sharon Williamson, Wichita Falls, Marjetta Calamia, San Antonio, Carol Miller and husband Sam, Colorado Springs, Vic Williamson and wife Susie, Bowie, and Linda Lauterbach and husband Bob, Burleson; sister, Cordelia Allen, Keene, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

