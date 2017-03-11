Retired school personnel barbecue event on Nov. 11

Get ready to enjoy some of the best barbecue in Montague County, served up by your favorite retired teachers and school friends.

Montague County Retired School Personnel are set to treat you to their annual barbecue extravaganza to raise funds for the annual aspiring school teacher scholarships.

You are invited to enjoy a meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Bowie Junior High School Cafeteria.

Last year’s success allowed assistance to three county graduates to launch college careers in education. Because of your generosity, Lexi Hutson, Bowie High School; Joslin Wadlow, Nocona High School; and and Kaitlyn Forrester, Forestburg High School each received a $1,500 scholarship.

Thank you for supporting the dreams of your former teachers who have always understood that we must encourage outstanding teachers to engage the children of Texas in learning.

About 100 of your retired educators are on the loose with a pocket full of tickets. Get yours from one near you. Tickets also are available at the door at $10 for a plate. The menu will include beef brisket and sausage with all the trimmings, plus cobbler and tea.

Take-outs are welcomed. A bake sale featuring homemade goodies, a prize drawing in which you select items of and a silent auction.