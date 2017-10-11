Robert Lee Oney Jr.

October 4, 1927 – November 9, 2017

BLUEGROVE- Robert Lee Oney Jr., 90, died on Nov. 9, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Sunset Cemetery with the Pastor David Hall officiating.

Oney Jr. was born Oct. 4, 1927 to Robert Sr. and Anna Murphy Oney in Harelton, TX and attended school there. In 1944 he married Helen Oney and they then moved to California in 1947.

He worked in construction until moving back to Texas in 1977. He then worked for Gary Nees Lumber Company and Henderson Monument Company until his retirement in 1989.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Oney and wife, Sylvia Oney; six brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his sons, Bob Oney, Bluegrove, Leonard Oney, Sunset and Shane Oney, Bowie; daughters, Gloria Oney, Springtown and Donita Hill, Sunset, sister, Mary Cook; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.