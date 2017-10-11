Ronald Tarver Bailey

July 2, 1931 – November 8, 2017

FORESTBURG – Ronald Tarver Bailey, 86, passed away Nov. 8, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Ron was born July 2, 1931 in Wheeler County to John Henry (Jack) Bailey and Juanita Idelle Bonner Bailey. His family moved to his grandfather’s place in Forestburg in 1933. He married Betty Jean Anderson in 1956 in Lubbock.

Ron graduated from Forestburg School in 1948. He played basketball four years and was selected as all district guard his senior year. He earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Abilene Christian College. He was employed by the Soil Conservation Service in Lubbock and then the Lubbock Children’s Home as campus manager.

In 1962 Ron and his wife purchased Sentinel (Bailey’s) Bookstore in Lubbock. During the 38 years they owned and operated the bookstore, Ron was elected to the board of directors, vice president and president of Christian Booksellers International, also serving as chairman of the ethics committee.

He was a member of Southwest Rotary Club of Lubbock where he received the William H. Tinney Ethics Award and was also named a Paul Harris Fellow, an international Rotary award. As a small business owner, he tirelessly promoted entrepreneurship, teaching and developing multiple education programs for elementary school through college.

He served two years in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War, where he taught anti-aircraft and guided missile school. He was an instructor for Dale Carnegie Courses.

What many family deeply appreciate about Ron is his 40 year practice of daily Bible reading. He loved God’s word. He taught Bible class from his 20s through his 70s, teaching children through adults. Having an avid interest in training Bible teachers, Ron had more than 500 Bible teacher training and workshops and directed more than 40 vacation bible schools. He served more than ten years as the volunteer education director for the Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock.

After retiring to his home place in Forestburg in 2001, Ron developed an enthusiasm for purple martin birds; he conducted more than a dozen purple martin workshops. He collected a display of 30 horse-drawn farm equipment implements. Ron enjoyed helping with community activities such as the Watermelon Festival, Education Foundation, the Spring Banquet, Forestburg Community Watch and opening their home for fellowship gatherings.

Ron is survived by his wife, Betty; three children, Becky Jean Bailey Hankins, Roger Lee Bailey and Bonnie Jean Bailey Holleman; 10 grandsons and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

