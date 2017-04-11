Saint Jo Lady Panthers capture area title

The Saint Jo High School volleyball team fell hard in the opening set of the area round of playoffs against Dodd City on Thursday night.

A 7-25 defeat in the first set by a top-ranked volleyball powerhouse like Dodd City might have been enough to send a lesser team home packing, happy to have the program’s first bi-district win since 2004.

Instead, the Lady Panthers came back swinging and never slowed down until they had dominated with a four-set victory over the Lady Hornets.

“Set one we struggled in a bad way,” recalled Saint Jo Head Volleyball Coach Charlie Hamilton Pittman. “But by the time the second set came, the girls were ready to play and they wanted it so bad. ”

Read the full story in the weekend News.