Santa letters due by Dec. 8 for holiday greetings section

It’s time to get your letters to Santa Claus in to The Bowie News.

Letters will be published in the Dec. 23 holiday greetings edition of the News. The deadline for letters is Dec 8.

Forms will be available at area schools where there are dropboxes along with the traditional Santa’s Mailbox in front of 200 Walnut. Boxes will be picked up Nov. 30.

Visit bowienewsonline.com to print off a form or submit your own.