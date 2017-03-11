Saturday reception opens new photo exhibit at Tales ‘N’ Trails

A Nov. 4 reception will open a new exhibit of historic Nocona photographs featured at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82.

The reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum. This event opens a new temporary exhibit “Nocona: The Early Years.” It features photographs from the community’s early times and was designed by Tom R. Chambers.

“It puts a face and sometimes names to activities more than 100 years ago that were a formative influence on Nocona,” said Chambers.

These photos are all part of the TNT permanent collection. The text was extracted from the Texas State Historical Association archives and other sources to provide as accurate a narrative as possible to reflect the times depicted in the photos.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday’s through Friday through the rest of the year.