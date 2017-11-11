Schools await realignment fate

The time for the University Interscholastic League district realignment is here again, and while Indian, Panther and Bulldog fans won’t see much of a difference in the 2018-2020 classifications, change is likely coming for the other Montague County sports fans.

Every year the Texas Education Agency requires all Texas schools to turn in their enrollment. UIL, the governing body on high school sports, uses that number every other year to realign classifications and districts based on the enrollment numbers presented.

Texas schools turned in those numbers on Oct. 29, known as “snapshot day”, which is basically the district’s high school enrollment – based on three different possible formulas. After snapshot day, the schools are left waiting to hear their fate until after Thanksgiving, when UIL will announce the classification cutoffs.

Bowie High School’s snapshot number is 497. That’s 18 students above the 2016-2018 Class 3A Division I cutoff, which means the Jackrabbits could very well move up to 4A.