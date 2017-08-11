Texas Water Board public hearing on aquifer designation Wednesday

Citizens interested in the future of groundwater in Montague County may want to attend a public hearing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Bowie Community Center.

The Texas Water Development Board will conduct the hearing, which was prompted by recommendations from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, which coordinates Montague, Parker, Hood and Wise Counties.

The district would like to have the four aquifers (Wichita, Cisco-Bowie, Canyon and Strawn) designated as four separate minor aquifers or collectively as one minor aquifer of the state. These aquifers span a 20-county area that includes a large portion of Montague County. At these time these aquifers are not recognized and therefore are not subject to study or consideration in the state water plan and its future development.