‘The Nutcracker Suite’ coming to Bowie Community Center

“The Nutcracker Suite,” presented by the Wichita Falls Ballet Theater comes to the Bowie Community Center for one show at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. They are available at the Second Monday office or call Bonnie Kinder at 872-4861 or 841-1550.

The community center is located at 413 Pelham. The concession stand will be open.

Everyone is familiar with “The Nutcracker,” the ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and featuring the music of Tchaikovsky. It follows the story of Clara Silberhouse on Christmas Eve, who is stirred by a noise late at night and finds her favorite Christmas gift, a wooden nutcracker given to her by her mysterious grandfather has come to life and is battling the Rat King.

Clara helps to defeat the Rat King, which breaks a spell and turns the Nutcracker into a prince. For her bravery, the prince whisks Clara away to the Land of Snow and Land of Sweets where she sees dancing flowers and candy.

“The Nutcracker” ballet has become a holiday tradition around the world, and the suite brings the same story to life for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.