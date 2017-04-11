TWDB sets public hearing on designating a new minor aquifer in Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

The Texas Water Development Board will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Bowie Community Center to receive feedback on the potential designation of the Paleozoic Aquifers of North Central Texas as a minor aquifer.

This meeting and pursuit of a designation was initiated by the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors, who serve Montague, Parker, Hood and Wise Counties.

The board directed General Manager Doug Shaw to send a letter to the state board describing the importance of recognizing this particular group of Paleozoic aquifers as a minor aquifer of the state. It could potentially be named Cross Timbers Aquifer.

