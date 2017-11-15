Grand jury issues 11 indictments (correction)

CORRECTION:

In today’s Bowie News there is a error in the grand jury story stating that Jonathan David Watts was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. This is incorrect. Watts was indicted for injury to a child/elderly or disabled person from an AUg. 28, 2017 offense. The Bowie News apologizes for this error. A correction also will be published in the weekend Bowie News.

The Montague County Grand Jury issued a total of 11 indictments during its Monday session.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus reported the following indictments.

Jerry Alan Neiss, 31, Nocona, indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child from an alleged April 21 offense. Bond is $100,000 and he remains in jail following his arrest on June 6.

A Bowie couple, Amanda and Jeremy Moore also were indicted for theft of livestock.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.